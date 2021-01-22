Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $106,879.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $106,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.43 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $281.68 million, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 231,349 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

