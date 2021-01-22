Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post sales of $152.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.18 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $156.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $478.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $482.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $536.86 million, with estimates ranging from $492.70 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $106,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,085,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,907 shares of company stock worth $973,692 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 231,349 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 160.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 33.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 262,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,574. The firm has a market cap of $281.68 million, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

