Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Veoneer traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.12. 844,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 748,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

VNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after buying an additional 1,010,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 118,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Veoneer by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 60,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

