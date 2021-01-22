Venus Market Capitalization Achieves $39.34 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00015166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $39.34 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,389.35 or 1.00027816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002474 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,010,307 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.