Veles Price Tops $0.0346 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Veles has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $44,374.60 and approximately $40,075.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,956.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.18 or 0.03752660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00432858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.54 or 0.01370451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00582746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.34 or 0.00421743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00270657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023033 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,390,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,781 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

