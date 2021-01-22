Veil (VEIL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $63,343.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 92.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $985,537.38 and approximately $63,343.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

