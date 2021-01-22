Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.60. 670,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.64. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.