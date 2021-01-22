Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average of $178.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

