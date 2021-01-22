Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $12,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,772,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.54. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $185.72.

