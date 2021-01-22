Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Domani Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,934,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $351.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

