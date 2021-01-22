Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $286.59. 287,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,511. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $289.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.88 and a 200-day moving average of $232.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

