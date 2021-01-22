Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $286.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $289.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.