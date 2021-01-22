Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

