Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.63. 86,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.31. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $255.25.

