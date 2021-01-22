Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.33

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.33 and last traded at $179.33, with a volume of 373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

