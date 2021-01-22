Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $24,606,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $8,775,000.

VGT stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.86. The stock had a trading volume of 455,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,608. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $365.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

