Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $292.27

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $292.27 and last traded at $292.27, with a volume of 513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.38 and a 200 day moving average of $245.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,614.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $6,924,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

