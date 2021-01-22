Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Up 6.4%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.67. 729,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 454,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

