USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Up 4.5% This Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $651,446.50 and $1,234.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,580.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.01354133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.00580348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00048349 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009111 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002610 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

