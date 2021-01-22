UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

URGN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

URGN stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $33.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

