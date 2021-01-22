Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Price Target Increased to $1.80 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $1.60 to $1.80 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.20 target price for the company.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS URCCF opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.