UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $1.33 on Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $19.42 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00424147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

