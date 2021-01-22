UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $272,367.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $272,367.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00573335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.16 or 0.04227528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016508 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

