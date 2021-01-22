Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.12

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 6185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Uniti Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

