United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 6.5%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.23. 16,617,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 19,437,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after buying an additional 4,663,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United States Steel by 17.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 69.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 785,039 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 87.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 270,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

