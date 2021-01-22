United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $259.22 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $267.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.