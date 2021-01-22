United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.00

United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$110.00 and last traded at C$110.00, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$109.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

