United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce $254.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.10 million and the lowest is $240.83 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $178.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $999.28 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $952.13 million, with estimates ranging from $943.46 million to $960.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,223 shares of company stock worth $89,300 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $385,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $35.09. 471,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,909. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

