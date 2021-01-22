United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.44%.

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

In other news, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 3,193 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,337.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,132.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

