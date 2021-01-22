United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $7.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $24.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.46 billion to $29.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.83 billion to $37.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.91. 280,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,121,247. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $87.57.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

