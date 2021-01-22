Uniper (UNPRF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Uniper (OTCMKTS: UNPRF):

1/12/2021 – Uniper had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Uniper had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/6/2021 – Uniper was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/5/2021 – Uniper was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2020 – Uniper had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Uniper SE has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.