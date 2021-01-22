Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NYSE:UAA opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

