Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

