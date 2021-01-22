Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 5,907,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,288. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

