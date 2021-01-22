Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $4.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGP opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

