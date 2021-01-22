UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH)

CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

CRH opened at GBX 3,252 ($42.49) on Wednesday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,560 ($46.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,163.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,981.37. The company has a market cap of £25.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07.

Get CRH plc (CRH.L) alerts:

CRH plc (CRH.L) Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH plc (CRH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH plc (CRH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.