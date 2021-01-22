UBS Group Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA)

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.54 ($19.46).

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) stock opened at €15.08 ($17.74) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.91. Carrefour SA has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

