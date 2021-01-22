UBS Group Analysts Give Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) a €81.00 Price Target

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.13 ($76.62).

Get Krones AG (KRN.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €68.00 ($80.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -155.96. Krones AG has a 1 year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 1 year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.