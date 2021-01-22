U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 1,211,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,834,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLCA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 402.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 111.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

