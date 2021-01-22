U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Insider Richard Upton Purchases 102,000 Shares of Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton purchased 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £70,380 ($91,951.92).
LON:UAI opened at GBX 72.40 ($0.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. U and I Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) Company Profile
