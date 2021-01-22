U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Insider Richard Upton Purchases 102,000 Shares of Stock

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton purchased 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £70,380 ($91,951.92).

LON:UAI opened at GBX 72.40 ($0.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. U and I Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) alerts:

U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.