Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,413 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

