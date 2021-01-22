Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.64.

TRQ traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.30 and a twelve month high of C$18.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$352.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

