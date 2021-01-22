Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) a C$11.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSK. Raymond James upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.52.

Get PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.61. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.38.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s payout ratio is 132.60%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.