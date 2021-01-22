Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.00

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$105.00 and last traded at C$105.00, with a volume of 3705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.59.

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$99.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

