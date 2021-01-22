Tsfg LLC Purchases 175 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 583.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in NIKE by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

