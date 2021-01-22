Tsfg LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 833.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $18,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day moving average of $175.73. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 348.61, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

