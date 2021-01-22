TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

Shares of TRST opened at $7.15 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.