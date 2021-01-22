Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 702 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. 240,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,530. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

