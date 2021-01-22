Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 303 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NVS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,425. The stock has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

