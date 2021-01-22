Trust Co. of Oklahoma Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.